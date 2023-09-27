We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Unsolved MAL not working on Vivaldi browser. Running linux
Hi there, just freshly installed the browser and was loving the light and overall customization. However i just tried installing MAL sync which is a extension in chrome web store and it cant seem to run. when i click on the extension icon it does nothing. I wonder if i did something wrong and for the record it does run as intended in other browser. any help will be appreciated and thank you.
Do you mean this one: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/mal-sync/kekjfbackdeiabghhcdklcdoekaanoel
When I install it, I can click the icon and it shows, though there is a delay that I don't see with other extensions. Maybe it is just slow.
Have you tried reinstalling it in a fresh profile to test? It seems to need cookies /authentication for certain websites, maybe that might help. https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/user-profiles/#Add_a_new_profile