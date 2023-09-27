@Durtro

Hi, there are some bug reports about panel auto close/open.

One is:

VB-99749 CONFIRMED

Mail panel not automatically opening when Send by Mail is selected

If you open the mail view from the mail icon in the status bar > Show Mail it open the mail panel and close it if you change to another tab.

If you manually open the mail panel it does not auto close.

Can you report this to the Vivaldi bug tracker, one report per issue?

I can test this and confirm internally, so we maybe get it fixed for the next stable.

For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs

Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.

On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.

Cheers, mib