Mail tab/panel annoyances
In my setup, windows and linux snapshot, I have a pinned mail tab. I use floating panels with auto close. I also have downloads set to appear automatically. The mail panel is set to show when seeing email and to also open automatically. I also have a navigation bar with two flexible spaces and a centered url field.
With this setup I observe the following annoyance:
closing vivaldi with the pinned mail tab in focus has the following side effects on the next opened vivaldi instance:
changing to a web tab shows no first flexible space in the navigation bar. It is not rendered but it shows on bar editing. It also shows when opening a new window
the mail panel does not disappear when going to a non mail related tab and has to be closed explicitly
downloading an attachment opens the panel but when it auto closes the mail panel stays collapsed and does not re-open automatically
mib2berlin
@Durtro
Hi, there are some bug reports about panel auto close/open.
One is:
VB-99749 CONFIRMED
Mail panel not automatically opening when Send by Mail is selected
If you open the mail view from the mail icon in the status bar > Show Mail it open the mail panel and close it if you change to another tab.
If you manually open the mail panel it does not auto close.
Can you report this to the Vivaldi bug tracker, one report per issue?
I can test this and confirm internally, so we maybe get it fixed for the next stable.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
First one is VB-100316 and it is more exotic...
From the report and reproducible in my case:
-
Start with a single window with a pinned email tab (probably the pin itself is irrelevant).
-
list itemOpen a new web tab with the default layout and edit the navigation bar as follows:
-
move the three buttons (back, forward and reload) before the address field to before the flexible space;
-
add an extra button (home or reading list button) after those three buttons and before the flexible space;
-
Change to the email tab and close vivaldi.
-
Re-open vivaldi and change back to the web tab.
The first flexible space is not rendered in my case but any extra window opened after will show it.
Second one, related to the panel auto close feature, is VB-100317.
mib2berlin
@Durtro said in Mail tab/panel annoyances:
VB-100317
I can reproduce this = Confirmed.
I cant reproduce VB-100316 but I test this on Linux, will check later on Windows 11.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin in my case I see the problem in both manjaro linux and windows 10. It does not happen with the default navigation bar and in my case the trigger seems seems to be having 5 buttons before the address fieldr:
Selecting my pinned mail tab before closing vivaldi an then opening vivaldi and changing to a web tab gives:
It only affects the initial window and opening a new window shows fine:
It's a really weird one.
mib2berlin
@Durtro
I reset the navigation bar before I test this, add icons up to 5, back to the pinned mail tab, restart Vivaldi and change to the web tab.
It looks like your first image, nothing change.
Vivaldi 6.3.3134.3, Opensuse Tumbleweed, KDE.
EDIT: Cant reproduce it on Windows 11 either.
@mib2berlin in that case I don't know what to say. Have this problem in both windows 10 and manjaro linux on two completely different machines.
First mentioned it in a snapshot thread:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/88626/geolocation-for-macos-and-customizable-address-field-suggestions-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3070-3/85
But at that time I didn't know it related to the mail tab. Obviously I simply stopped editing the bar and I even removed the flexible spaces afterwards. Only recently did I make the connection between the mail tab and this behavior. And only today, when trying to create a simple way to reproduce the problem, did I reach the magic number of 5 buttons (this one checked only on my windows 10 instance). It can obviously be related to something else...
For the moment I will simply remove the fifth button since it solves it for me.
mib2berlin
@Durtro
The report gets tested from other testers and developers, if other can reproduce it I will update the thread.
Cheers, mib