We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Unsolved Can't authorize at all
-
I tried to add gmail and outlook to vivaldi mail, but nothing works because of "Timeout connecting to the server". What should I do?
-
mib2berlin
@SlimeChannel
Hi, no issues here, I use Outlook and two Gmail accounts in a different Vivaldi install.
Where does it stuck, adding the account or fetch mails?
Can you reach accounts with the web client?
Some AV software block the Vivaldi mail client, Avast and Kaspersky for example.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin
At first I tried to add Gmail adress, and when I added it and it didn't load anything because of a timeout (after successfull adding) I just deleted it and after that Gmail doesn't want to link back anymore.
Outlook is still linked and just can't load any mail.
Both of them are accessable by Gmail and Outlook mail services respectively (or I didn't understand what the web client you mentioned is, I'm unsure), and there are no antiviruses on my PC downloaded, so that's not a thing
-
@SlimeChannel
I meant:
OK, I fear you running in a bug/issue a user reported.
After a connection fail and deleting the account you add Gmail again.
I cant find the thread at moment.
About the Outlook account, is this a work account connection to a Microsoft Exchange server?
-
About the Outlook account, is this a work account connection to a Microsoft Exchange server?
It's not. In fact, it's a simple personal microsoft account.
-
@SlimeChannel
I am sorry, no further ideas now except ...
We can blame Google extensions cause many issues in Vivaldi, do you use any?
The usual subjects are VPN, security, Cookie delete extensions but it could be a complete independent one.
Check chrome://settings/system if background apps are enabled, disable it.
Disable all extensions, close all tabs (if possible), restart Vivaldi.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin
No extensions installed, and even disabling background apps and restarting browser didn't work, the results are the same.
-
@SlimeChannel
Yep, if you don't use extensions the setting does nothing.
No idea why this happen for you, I hope another user or developer can help here.
Cheers, mib
-
edwardp Ambassador
Could it be a proxy or firewall, causing the timeout errors?
-
@edwardp
No, it is not, I do not use custom proxy and disabled firewall doesn't do anything
-
edwardp Ambassador
@SlimeChannel Are you able to access Gmail from the web browser?
-
@edwardp Yes, that's how I use it at the moment
-
edwardp Ambassador
@SlimeChannel I found this Gmail support article. Do not know if it will help.
If you can access it via the web site, then the connection isn't being blocked because of your location.
Surprisingly, a Google search for Gmail IMAP settings, results in hits that have nothing to do with the query. Neither does the same query on GMail Help.
Have you checked to ensure the server settings are correct?
POP: pop.gmail.com (port 995 (SSL)) IMAP: imap.gmail.com (port 993 (SSL)) SMTP: smtp.gmail.com (port 465 SSL/TLS or 587 STARTTLS)