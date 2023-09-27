We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Standalone Mail Use
-
Is is possible to configure a standalone edition of Vivaldi to use email?
I am too used to a separate Mail App. I like this setup as it allows me to turn off email in the evenings when I stop work.
I would like to move from my old Opera mail to Vivaldi's updated app. But I also want to use the Vivaldi browser in the evening.
Is it possible to configure a separate (portable?) install of Vivaldi to handle my email, which I can run at the same time as my main installation?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@mallen Sure, you can install a Standalone version of Vivaldi, and enable the email client in that, while not enabling email in your default installation.
Presumably, you won't need bookmarks, notes, etc., in the mail client installation, but you could sync the two versions if you want. It would save switch apps, just switch tabs to get relevant information, links, etc., to post into email messages.
-
mib2berlin
@mallen
Hi, you can use a standalone install of Vivaldi, I use one for testing with the mail tab pinned.
Remove all web panel icons and the workspace icon and leave only the mail one.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/standalone-version-of-vivaldi/
Cheers, mib
-
Thanks @Pesala and @mib2berlin for confirming that this is possible.
I don't think I'll need anything sync'd as I won't really want to use the Browser side on the Email instance. The only confusions I can see occurring is that the I assume the standalone mail app is going to want to launch links in its own window instead of the "default" browser.
Funny the image with the pinned tab... looks just like this copy of old Opera I have open handling my current emails.
-
mib2berlin
@mallen said in Standalone Mail Use:
Funny the image with the pinned tab... looks just like this copy of old Opera I have open handling my current emails.
Exactly!
-
edwardp Ambassador
@mallen said in Standalone Mail Use:
Is is possible to configure a standalone edition of Vivaldi to use email?
I am too used to a separate Mail App. I like this setup as it allows me to turn off email in the evenings when I stop work.
I would like to move from my old Opera mail to Vivaldi's updated app. But I also want to use the Vivaldi browser in the evening.
Is it possible to configure a separate (portable?) install of Vivaldi to handle my email, which I can run at the same time as my main installation?
What you can also do, is turn off the e-mail feature in the evening, in the Mail settings, it's at the bottom of the Mail setting screen, un-check the box shown below. Then turn it back on in the morning.
-
@edwardp that is an interesting option. If I could put that switch somewhere easier to access like the Panel it could also simplify things. The main thing is to stop the email pinging away at me after I turn it off. As long as that switch just hides the accounts page that could work well.
I like different options.
-
edwardp Ambassador
@mallen Once it's turned off, no need to worry, It doesn't check for new messages or display notifications of them.
When it's turned on again in the morning, it will then begin to check for new messages and display the notifications.