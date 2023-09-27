Is is possible to configure a standalone edition of Vivaldi to use email?

I am too used to a separate Mail App. I like this setup as it allows me to turn off email in the evenings when I stop work.

I would like to move from my old Opera mail to Vivaldi's updated app. But I also want to use the Vivaldi browser in the evening.

Is it possible to configure a separate (portable?) install of Vivaldi to handle my email, which I can run at the same time as my main installation?