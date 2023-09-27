We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Filters gone after re-install
Hi,
Does anyone know how I might be able to restore Filters that were seemingly lost after a reinstall that followed an uninstall with retention of user data.
The Accounts came back OK, with their emails intact, but Filters, and mailing lists that were inside 'Important' folder have been lost.
