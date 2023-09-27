We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
A flea market at "Fediverse", 'Mastodon'
-
ingolftopf Ambassador
https://gnulinux.ch/ein-flohmarkt-im-fediverse
Brand new and still in development.
-
ingolftopf Ambassador
Also for confidential communication on https://fediflohmi.ch/
there is now a space on [Matrix]:
#Flohmarkt-Flohmi-Fleamarket:tchncs.de
on this topic.