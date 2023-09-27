We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Privacy & Security Reset to Default not working
-
ElisaBrowser
I set custom Privacy & Security settings, but I want to redo as they're causing too many issues accessing some sites. I've been clicking on "Reset settings to Default" on the Privacy & Security page, but nothing is happening. A confirmation box appears that I have to click again to reset to default, but that's it. Settings do not actually change. I've shut it down. I've logged out and logged back in, but they don't reset.