Vivaldi browser wont show up?
-
Hi. I'm having an error where the vivaldi browser wont show up. I click it, I can see it in the tabs, but when I go to it it never shows up on the screen. Any ideas? The same thing happens for my discord app, but it seems like aside from that every other app works fine. So I don't believe this is a vivaldi specific issue. Any ideas? I tried system restore and reinstalling vivaldi. None worked. Also everything was working fine yesterday, I don't know what changed.
Video of the error: (me trying to click and open vivaldi and discord with nothing popping up).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FXgEH6iIoG8
-
@CokeVoAYCE Sometimes pinned taskbar icon glitches with Vivaldi (reason I never use it).
Try to unpin vivaldi and add it again (or launch it by start or desktop)
-
@Hadden89 Sorry. I tried pinning and unpinning and it still didn't work. I'm having the same issue with discord too so I think my issue is probably a more broad issue, but I don't know why it's happening.
-
@CokeVoAYCE Perhaps Discord and Vivaldi share the same pinning issue.
- Is discord a PWA (web app), a UWP (windows app) or a x86_64 app (a normal software) ?
- Which version is vivaldi? (url:
vivaldi://about/)
- Do you experience the issue if you don't pin the icons of Discord & Vivaldi? (just launching from a shortcut)
- Which version is windows? (start > winver)
everything was working fine yesterdayPerhaps one of the latest windows update?
-
@Hadden89
i believe discord is a desktop app, UWP
latest version of vivaldi, (i can't show it because it requires me to be able to open vivaldi to show it but i can't do that. but i installed it today.
the issue persists even when i try to click them not using the pinned icon at the bottom, i.e. trying to open from the search menu on windows 11
-
i think the issue did come from a windows update because i was having other errors earlier too until i recently did a system restore on a windows update today. not sure what the workaround is though.
-
Maybe it's enough to undo the last update, which can be done, at least in W10, so you don't need to restore the whole OS. You'll find to uninstall the update in >Updates>History , above below the title of this page
-
@Catweazle is there a solution that doesn't involve downgrading from the latest version of windows? it will be really annoying always having pending updates
-
@CokeVoAYCE Uninstall an update (removing a KB) is not downgrading windows (f.ex: rollback to 21H2):
https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/how-to-uninstall-a-windows-update-c77b8f9b-e4dc-4e9f-a803-fdec12e59fb0
If helps you can block/unblock only that specific KB from being fetched in future:
https://www.minitool.com/news/how-to-block-specific-updates-on-windows-10-11.html#how-to-block-specific-updates-on-windows-10/11?-16624
-
@CokeVoAYCE, nothing to do with downgrading if you revert the last update. It's sometime needed when an KB file result buggy as ocurred in the past, or the update was corrupted (hicup in the server, blackout while updating, things of these). Downgrading Windows is to revert to a previous version of Windows, eg from 22H2 to 21H2, way different and not recommended.
-
@CokeVoAYCE The programs(s) are clearly running. Probably the old Windows issue of apps sometimes launching outside the desktop, or on another monitor if you have one or have used one in the past.
Try using Win+Shift+LeftArrow or RightArrow.
Or use this tool to see what programs are running, and try right-click, move.
https://www.nirsoft.net/utils/multi_monitor_tool.html
Another method:
https://support.ti.davidson.edu/hc/en-us/articles/115016089728-Move-an-Application-Window-From-Off-screen-Back-to-Your-Main-Desktop-Windows
-
so i figured it out but im not sure WHY this is the issue. i have two different signals plugged into my computer that i can use as an input source from my graphics card, (DP and HDMI). for some reason, when i'm using DP, discord and vivaldi don't pop up, (other apps work, and there might be more apps affected that i don't know about). i switched to HDMI and that fixed the issue. anyway, the issue is resolved. thank all you guys for helping!
-
for some reason why desktop icons don't show up when on HDMI but do show up when on DP. i will have to use HDMI instead of DP and not use vivaldi for now unfortunately.
-
when i switch to DP, vivaldi and discord don't work, but every other app works. when i switch to HDMI, vivaldi and discord work, but no other apps but those work. i don't know why this issue is occuring.
-
@CokeVoAYCE Sounds like it is treating each output as a separate display.
Try hitting
Windows Key+
pand selecting the mirror option. That way, even if they are seen as separate displays, it will still display the same thing on both.
-
@nomadic thank you so much. this worked right away! all apps are now working on one display, discord and vivaldi fixed!