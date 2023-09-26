@CokeVoAYCE The programs(s) are clearly running. Probably the old Windows issue of apps sometimes launching outside the desktop, or on another monitor if you have one or have used one in the past.

Try using Win+Shift+LeftArrow or RightArrow.

Or use this tool to see what programs are running, and try right-click, move.

https://www.nirsoft.net/utils/multi_monitor_tool.html

Another method:

https://support.ti.davidson.edu/hc/en-us/articles/115016089728-Move-an-Application-Window-From-Off-screen-Back-to-Your-Main-Desktop-Windows