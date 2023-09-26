Hi, this is a request for revisiting the Mute Tab "Prioritize Active Tab" feature, which for the most part works wonderfully, except for 2 specific cases.

CASE 1:

Right now, if you have a couple of tabs making sound (say, a twitch stream and a youtube video), and you switch from the stream to the video, the feature will work correctly and mute the stream in the background while the video is reproducing sound. The problem appears when you have another tab that is not reproducing sound, and you switch to it. Vivaldi will now "open" the sound of all the other tabs, making your stream tab and your video tab play their sound in parallel. This is of course not ideal, as probably nobody wants to listen to both things at the same time.

Fix: Have it reproduce the sound of only the LAST ACTIVE SOUND REPRODUCING tab by default.

CASE 2:

I've also heard that in a similar fashion than the one explain in case 1, when watching a video that has silent moments for example while having another tab with sound in the background, the browser will go back to reproduce the previous sounding tab, until the present video in your active tab starts making sound again. This is of course not desired, as it makes it very annoying and immersion breaking to have your browser switch constantly between different sound sources, while trying to watch a video/movie/tvshow, etc.

Fix: Just have it wait for a much longer time before going back to a background tab with sound. (Eg: make it wait at least 15 seconds of silence before switching back)