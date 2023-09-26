We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Cannot use or dismiss "save password?" dialog.
6.2.3105.51 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) , Linux, Debian 11, XFCE4
After authenticating to a web-site, the Save Password dialog pops up... but only after moving mouse cursor beyond the browser window. So unable to read the page under the prompt, unless page has focus. This is only a pain when trying to read the page while working in an other window. At first, seemed there is no way to dismiss 'save password' as it's impossible to give it focus: having to pass through browser window to get to it, and entering browser window gives focus to page, hiding 'save password'.
I do have Window Manager, Focus, Focus follows mouse.
So, expect mouse is forcing focus to the loaded page, rather than the 'save password', until I move mouse pointer to desktop. causing dialog to reappear. Obviously, I could change my Focus setting, but prefer not to.
Not a disaster, I don't usually save passwords, usually turn the feature off, but I have two dozen profiles, and as yet, no way to set Global preferences, so by default, I get the prompt.
Work-Around: I discovered, opening a new Tab causes the unhandled 'save password' to go away.
@s0hughes said in Cannot use or dismiss "save password?" dialog.:
you really have to
delete your post and write it anewedit your post starting your description sanely with the sentence "I do have Window Manager, Focus, Focus follows mouse." (in my Xfce settings), because until someone reaches the point where it is located now, the paragraph above it is the real pain in understanding what you mean.
"So, expect mouse is forcing focus to the loaded page"does not help either.
I'll just mention this: The "Save Password" pop-up dialog is accompanied with a
key iconinside the address field. You can click that and it goes away, and you can click it as many times you want until you decide to save the password or not.