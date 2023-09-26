6.2.3105.51 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) , Linux, Debian 11, XFCE4

After authenticating to a web-site, the Save Password dialog pops up... but only after moving mouse cursor beyond the browser window. So unable to read the page under the prompt, unless page has focus. This is only a pain when trying to read the page while working in an other window. At first, seemed there is no way to dismiss 'save password' as it's impossible to give it focus: having to pass through browser window to get to it, and entering browser window gives focus to page, hiding 'save password'.

I do have Window Manager, Focus, Focus follows mouse.

So, expect mouse is forcing focus to the loaded page, rather than the 'save password', until I move mouse pointer to desktop. causing dialog to reappear. Obviously, I could change my Focus setting, but prefer not to.

Not a disaster, I don't usually save passwords, usually turn the feature off, but I have two dozen profiles, and as yet, no way to set Global preferences, so by default, I get the prompt.

Work-Around: I discovered, opening a new Tab causes the unhandled 'save password' to go away.