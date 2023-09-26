We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
how can i fix this, it happens on mac and windows
alexaguiilarg
I remember seeing this same problem from someone but I search and I can't find it to see the solution.
mib2berlin
@alexaguiilarg
Hi, this is a bug if you scale the UI to low numbers in the windowed view.
This is fixed in the actual snapshot (Beta) for Vivaldi 6.3 already.
You may can "Fix" this with a CSS mod, but at least it will be fixed in the next stable release 6.3.
Cheers, mib