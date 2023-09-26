This has been a consistent pattern since I got Vivaldi on my mac. 7 - 12 days after freshly installing the latest Vivaldi version, It will cease to open. For now, I have just been deleting ~/Library/Application\ Support/Vivaldi , which then just wipes all the data. Vivaldi then opens, but it has none of my data. It is as if it has been freshly installed.

I'd rather not have to lose all my data every week or so. I have an account so things like bookmarks and history are saved, but all other data is gone. Any ideas for a fix? Anyone else having this same issue?