We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Is Vivaldi's Forum a custom implementation?
-
I love this forum's UI and how feature-rich it is. Is it off-the-shelve software or built by the vivaldi team/community itself?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@JosXa It is NodeBB forum software with some patches by Vivaldi web team.
-
...i still wish it was
discourse...