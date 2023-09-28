We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Unsolved Mail disappears from panel when opening new window
Open new window, can't see mail in panel or status bar. Open editor shows that its there. Close editor its gone again. Remove and replace again from editor still not there. Vivaldi 6.2.3
mib2berlin
@jaunny
Hi, you can use the mail client only in the first window.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin to my ranting rescue!! My brain had frustration fog and I forgot that fact. Thank you for reminding me.
Someone can delete this post. It's just clogging up the works. Sorry.
mib2berlin
@jaunny
Hi, post are not deleted, it maybe can help user with the same problem.
Cheers, mib
Pesala Ambassador
@jaunny Tip: To mark a thread as resolved (to save time for others):
- Edit the first post
- Open the dropdown on the Submit button and click the radio button saying Ask As Question
- Submit the post again
- Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
- Select the checkmark saying Mark This Post As The Correct Answer
Sorry, I don't see any option for "solved" in the drp down from the 3 dots
Pesala Ambassador
@jaunny You have to use the dropdown list on the post that best answers your question, not in your first post, where you just resubmit it as a Question.
This post will then become the first reply that users see when opening the thread. Other users, who might find your thread in a search, will then see that answer right away without having to read the entire thread.
The thread will also be tagged as Solved.