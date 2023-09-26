We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
alt click on tab stack crashes Vivaldi
Alt click to close other tabs in tab stack crashes vivaldi. Just trying to find a way to get rid of all the extra tabs added by the sessions fiasco. Never used this feature before so I don't know if it is update related or not, but I'm on 6.2.3
@jaunny You use Vivaldi 6.2.3105.51?
@jaunny said in alt click on tab stack crashes Vivaldi:
Alt click to close other tabs in tab stack
Alt click does not exist for this.
If i Alt+Click on tab x-button in tab group nothing happens.
@DoctorG Yes that is the V version I am on and when I hover over a tab stack a pop-up appears that says "alt click to close other tabs except this one" and doing so crashes Vivaldi. Every time. I never noticed the feature before, and it seems like it would come in pretty handy. But if it doesn't work I guess I'm not missing much because I never used it before. But the pop-up is there. I'm not imagining it.
@jaunny Oh, yes, tooltip says Alt+Click this. So you are right, Alt+Click exists to clpse tabs of a tab stack.
Seems i do not know all hidden mouse features.
But for me the Alt+Click does nothing, no close and no crash.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker and send a crash dump from time of crash. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
reported VB-100330