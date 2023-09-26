I have 2 other recent posts regarding unwanted behavior with sessions and workspaces after most recent update. Lets say I have 3 workspaces with 20 tabs each, in one window. I delete one of the workspaces then close the browser. When I reopen the browser I add 5 tabs to the each of the other 2 remaining workspaces. Later, I need to briefly revisit the workspace I closed, so I find it in my list of sessions. It is not possible to open a session in the currently opened window, so clicking that session opens in a new window. Previously, I could close that session window and return to my original window of 2 workspaces, 25 tabs each. Since I updated, opening that sessions window will now automatically DUPLICATE all of the tabs from the sessions window into my first window and workspaces. Now I have 45 tabs in 2 workspaces and one workspace called "restored session" with 20 tabs. I've been using sessions and workspaces since they came out and, unless I'm losing my mind, they did not work in this way. And, again, I don't expect this will get much traction for being corrected. But, I also don't see any useful pupose to sessions any longer. My resolution is to discardusing sessions. I just thought maybe it could help someone else who may be frustrated by this in the future.