We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
BUG: Workspace tab stacking
-
kitsushadow
While in a workspace
when dragging a tab to another tab to create or add it to a tab stack
the tab does not get added as a tab stack and instead opens as a new window
dragging the tab from the new window into the tab does produce the expected result