Sync Password keeps disappearing
bmavivaldi
I have sync setup on a few Windows Desktop devices and an Android device.
On the Windows devices, the sync password seems to disappear randomly. It happens on all of the Windows devices on a regular basis (but not all at the same time).
I never have to re-login on the Android device.
Any ideas why I have to keep logging in on the Windows devices. This happens about 2x/week per windows device.
Thanks
mib2berlin
@bmavivaldi
Hi, I have 6 Windows 11 installs running on two devices but they never get logged out.
I use 3 different accounts for them.
Do you use any third party security or cleaning software?
Cheers, mib
bmavivaldi
@mib2berlin I have a couple of extensions, but I've done force "cleanings" to try to reproduce the issue, and the password stays.
Do you know where the password is stored?
mib2berlin
@bmavivaldi
The encryption password is not stored, the login password is stored in the standard password manager.
The password file "Login Data" in your profile is not human readable, it is a database file.
Cheers, mib
@bmavivaldi Are you actually using vivaldi sync on the windows devices, or are you transferring the profile via a usb drive / network folder?
This just started happening for me as well. The issue seems to surface when i have shut down my pc for the night and log on the next day. I have re-entered my password on the sync settings screen and so far it seems to be clocking at the 'initializing sync...' stage. I use CCleaner as a 3rd party cleaning software, but i haven't done any cleanups recently and also i have vivaldi whitelisted. I have entered my password and encryption password a few times now and it's fine there after until i reboot, then the issue surfaces again. This feels viral to me, so I'm on the forum here...hoping that it isn't.
@asutcliffe25 It doesn't happen here. But I don't use any kind of cleaner, nor any routine to "clean" Vivaldi on shutdown.
asutcliffe25
I've remained logged on for a day or so now. I've noticed a (ghost window)? appear on a second screen of my monitor when i open a vivaldi instance. It's hard to describe, but When i open a browser instance...on the next screen is a solid blackish gray screen that's maximized to the size of my monitor appears on the second screen...I'm able to grab the corner of it and right-click and close it and from then on it's fine. This only happens on a fresh boot or waking my computer up. Perhaps they're programmatic snaphu's or one-offs. I'll monitor it and see if there's something more consistent to report.
mib3berlin
@asutcliffe25
Hi, check chrome://settings/system and disable apps in background.
Let it run and check the windows panel if another window is open.
I use Vivaldi on a dual screen system on Windows 11 and never saw this.
Cheers, mib
I was able to capture a screenshot of it this morning. The taskbar indicates that this is a vivaldi instance. This occured before I even opened a browser up.
Thanks for the suggestion, I'll give that a try.
update I updated the setting in the browser, closed the browser, reopened it and this screen comes back...synchronously with a legitimate browser instance on a different screen. The only thing that permanently makes it go away for the day is if I hover over the vivaldi instance in the taskbar to display the window preview, then i can see the gray screen, right-click and close the window. Then it's gone until i reboot.
Slight correction, This happens every time I have completely closed the browser and open it.
I believe i have the black screen issue solved now. This was caused by a facebook messenger plugin that had been working for some years but then all of a sudden didn't. I uninstalled this extension and installed an alternate one and have not seen the issue since. As far as the wonky sign in issues. I still haven't been able to explain that away. After signing into my sync account a couple times and plugging my encrypted password back in the issue has not resurfaced again.
DoctorG Ambassador
@asutcliffe25 Nice to see you solved you sync issue.