Tabs were lost on Restart
TaffyCheerful
Had a number of tabs, including pinned tabs and when the notice came up telling me to update Vivaldi I did so. When it restarted all of the tabs were gone, despite the explicit setting in the Settings menu to restore all tabs from the previous session.
Might I suggest an extension or feature that would permit the user to explicitly save the current session's tabs to a file. Then, if Vivaldi demonstrates the above error and opens up with no tabs, the user could restore the most recently saved set of tabs (and other saved parameters). Absent such a feature the restore previous session entry in the Settings menu has demonstrated that it cannot be trusted.
mib2berlin
@TaffyCheerful
Hi, I never lost any tabs since a few Years but it can happen.
Open the window panel > Closed tabs and select tabs with Shift+Click or Ctrl+Click.
It is a bit tricky to select the first tab, click+hold+move the tab a bit.
Right click reopen.
There is a new experimental feature, open vivaldi://experiments
Select Session Panel.
A new icon appear in the Toolbar Editor > Panel:
Move it to the panel bar, there you can enable auto save sessions and chose how many sessions you want to save.
Every time you close Vivaldi a session is saved so you can get back your tabs from the last 3 sessions, for example.
Cheers, mib