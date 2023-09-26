Had a number of tabs, including pinned tabs and when the notice came up telling me to update Vivaldi I did so. When it restarted all of the tabs were gone, despite the explicit setting in the Settings menu to restore all tabs from the previous session.

Might I suggest an extension or feature that would permit the user to explicitly save the current session's tabs to a file. Then, if Vivaldi demonstrates the above error and opens up with no tabs, the user could restore the most recently saved set of tabs (and other saved parameters). Absent such a feature the restore previous session entry in the Settings menu has demonstrated that it cannot be trusted.