Problems to connect or post in none of the websites
-
This morning I wanted to post on Mastodon and on this forum without success, every attempt to do so gave me a 403 error and then it didn't even connect anymore, showing this in an infinite loop
(Cloudflare )
Testing later in a private window, where everything worked without problems, with Firefox and Otter there were no problems either.
Now I am posting in a private window in this Forum, since with Vivaldi there is no way directly.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Catweazle Did Cloudflare shwoed a ID on the page? I like to ask our web server team.
-
@Catweazle Hmm. Login took long for me, 1 munute.
-
-
@Catweazle Thanks, i will ask.
-
Now it works again, Twilight zone (?)
-
@Catweazle No need to ask the Vivaldi web team anymore?
-
@DoctorG, it seems not, it can be considered resolved for the moment, maybe a Cloudshit hiccup