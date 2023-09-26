Hi,

mac OS 12.6.8 / Vivaldi 6.2.3105.51

This has been happening for a while (1~2 months) and spanned multiple stable Vivaldi updates (two at least).

When I open Dev Tools panel either using F12 or menu, it stays open for 15~20 seconds then closes itself (or crash).

I tried with no result :

disabling all extensions,

using another profile,

undocking panel,

unchecking all experimental features in Dev Tools.

It happens even if I don't do anything after opening panel. And it happens even with the simplest page opened.

However, it does not happen with the two latest snapshot versions.

Don't know what to try next. Any ideas ?

--

Pascal