Dev tools keeps closing itself / crashing
-
pachacroute
Hi,
mac OS 12.6.8 / Vivaldi 6.2.3105.51
This has been happening for a while (1~2 months) and spanned multiple stable Vivaldi updates (two at least).
When I open Dev Tools panel either using F12 or menu, it stays open for 15~20 seconds then closes itself (or crash).
I tried with no result :
- disabling all extensions,
- using another profile,
- undocking panel,
- unchecking all experimental features in Dev Tools.
It happens even if I don't do anything after opening panel. And it happens even with the simplest page opened.
However, it does not happen with the two latest snapshot versions.
Don't know what to try next. Any ideas ?
--
Pascal
-
Does it happen on the same page every time?
Any difference if you update macOS to macOS 12.7?
-
It happens on all and every page if I open Devtools.
I don't see any reason why updating MacOS may resolve my problem but I will eventually try this way if nothing else works.
-
Well, I updated anyway, macOS to 12.7 and Vivaldi to 6.2.3105.54.
Devtools crash still happening after 15~20 secs.
-
New update, same situation : devtools crashes after 20 secs.
It drives me nuts.
-
Hey ! Some news of my pet bug.
I found and clicked "Restore defaults and reload" on the bottom of Dev Tools panel.
No joy…
-
Switched DevTools language to French (because why not ?), same-same…