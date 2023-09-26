@Ayespy

I'm sure you know much more than me about Vivaldi but I believe what I saw with my own eyes.

Nothing was physically transferred. The files WERE deleted.

I have 2 partitions with stock Win 11 22H and the other has a X-Lite 22H2 version.

The D:/ partition of the internal WD drive contains portable programs shared by both versions.

The extensions WERE removed as I use Total Commander that shows hidden and system files.

I use nothing of Windows except core functions as third party programs are superior to anything MS makes except the programs from Sysinternals which MS acquired years ago.

I even booted Medicat off the external WD NVMe and looked.

The deleted files were there for recovery.

My first computers were a IBM 1130 (high school) and System 360 mod 50 (Argonne) in 1970 using DARPANET.

I designed custom electronics, worked for Amdahl, Cisco and others in various locales, then consulted for major companies in 14 countries. Perhaps I know a bit about computing?

Sometimes Virtual Box is not the way to test things though I have a 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1155G7 @ 2.50GHz, 32GB of DDR4-3200 PC4-25600 CL22 RAM, 1TB WD SN770 NVMe, Crucial MX500 4TB SSD and WD SN770 500GB in a USB 3.2 Gen 2 external enclosure so I have the capability and usually run Windsucks as a client under Linux. Only wish this laptop was touch screen.

I don't game so this 17.3" laptop does what I need and only cost $527 including upgrades.

Sold the 12GB and 1 TB HDD it came with for $95 so total cost was $432.

@TbGbe Unlike some people, I have a life outside computing.

The problem isn't affected by Vivaldi version so It's not germane to this thread.