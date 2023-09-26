We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Passwords and Extensions disappeared
I'm running 2 versions of Windows 11 using dual boot.
Vivaldi 6.1.3035.302 is the portable version on a separate partition.
After using Vivaldi on v2 yesterday and returning to v1 Vivaldi had deleted all my passwords and extensions.
History, bookmarks, etc seem to be OK.
D:\PortableApps\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Extensions is empty except for IDM which seems to come with Vivaldi.
Any ideas how to change things so this doesn't happen again?
@Curmudgeon2000 Standalone is not portable.
You might be able to retain passwords and extensions with sync.
Curmudgeon2000
@Hadden89
Thank you for that quick and complete explanation.
It's a shame they chose to implement Standalone that way but I understand why they did so.
If I had implemented it I would not have deleted the items I would have disabled access to them but left the files. I use Bitwarden for my passwords anyway and will write a script that backs up the Extensions folder of each copy to a separate safe location then starts Vivaldi 1 or 2.
@Curmudgeon2000 The browser does not delete files when physically transferred from one system/user to another. Rather, Windows 11 encrypts passwords and extensions and the encrypted files cannot be read on another user/system. That is the design of Chromium and Vivaldi can't alter it without creating more problems than it solves.
@Curmudgeon2000 said in Passwords and Extensions disappeared:
Vivaldi 6.1.3035.302
Is there any reason why you have not upgraded to current versions?
@Ayespy
I'm sure you know much more than me about Vivaldi but I believe what I saw with my own eyes.
- Nothing was physically transferred. The files WERE deleted.
I have 2 partitions with stock Win 11 22H and the other has a X-Lite 22H2 version.
The D:/ partition of the internal WD drive contains portable programs shared by both versions.
The extensions WERE removed as I use Total Commander that shows hidden and system files.
I use nothing of Windows except core functions as third party programs are superior to anything MS makes except the programs from Sysinternals which MS acquired years ago.
I even booted Medicat off the external WD NVMe and looked.
The deleted files were there for recovery.
My first computers were a IBM 1130 (high school) and System 360 mod 50 (Argonne) in 1970 using DARPANET.
I designed custom electronics, worked for Amdahl, Cisco and others in various locales, then consulted for major companies in 14 countries. Perhaps I know a bit about computing?
Sometimes Virtual Box is not the way to test things though I have a 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1155G7 @ 2.50GHz, 32GB of DDR4-3200 PC4-25600 CL22 RAM, 1TB WD SN770 NVMe, Crucial MX500 4TB SSD and WD SN770 500GB in a USB 3.2 Gen 2 external enclosure so I have the capability and usually run Windsucks as a client under Linux. Only wish this laptop was touch screen.
I don't game so this 17.3" laptop does what I need and only cost $527 including upgrades.
Sold the 12GB and 1 TB HDD it came with for $95 so total cost was $432.
@TbGbe Unlike some people, I have a life outside computing.
The problem isn't affected by Vivaldi version so It's not germane to this thread.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Curmudgeon2000 Blame Microsoft for their Data Protection API, not Vivaldi.
two different Windows 11 installs use different encryption keys for data, thats why you lose the login and extension data.
A Windows restriction. You have the same issues with dataloss on Edge, Chrome, Chromium, Brave, Opera and other chromium-related browsers if sharing data between different Windows installs and/or PCs.
Curmudgeon2000
@DoctorG
I'm quite aware of who causes the problem as I read and thanked @hadden89 in an earlier post.
I was simply correcting @Ayespy about the files not being deleted. They were.
The files were deleted after Vivaldi closed in v2 of Win 11, but were probably in memory until Vivaldi closed then Win11 deleted them.
If I wanted to try this again with IO logging running I could be 1000% sure Win 11 deleted them by doing so but I have no interest in that.
I just want to be able to run Vivaldi intact in both versions and my script does that.
Have a nice evening.
@Curmudgeon2000 Well, thanks for that update. In my testing, that never happened.
Two or three years ago, on Windows 10, was the last time I ever tried to transfer the Default folder intact between Windows machines and between Windows and Linux Mint. The folder transferred, all files remained in place (forever), and the new machine could not read Login Data or Extensions. It's news to me that Windows 11 actually somehow deletes files on transfer. That, to me, is "new" behavior.
@Ayespy
It was also new to me but Win 11 is more complex and secure than 10, but you have to get in depth of the kernel and APIs to see how much and how it affects usage and I have better ways to spend my time.
What got me was that I had all the extension and passwords on the 2nd Win 11 system until I closed Windows which terminated Vivaldi.
Brought up Google Crap, er Chrome today on Win v1 and it had the same problem so DoctorG is correct.
X-Lite removes the bloatware, returns some options and fixes the HORRIBLE Win11 interface. Taskbar at top and Win7 Menu system with hover is so much faster.
I've used Classic, now Open Shell since Win 8 with the Metro interface on my 2016 2in1 touch screen "laptop".
Normally use RoboLinux 12+ Cinnamon which is setup to do most of what I want and updates automatically so the small fee is worth it to me. It's also the private distro I've found.
Thanks everyone for helping identifying the problem which was easily fixed.
Once I get X-Lite working the way I want, stock 11 will only exist as a VB image which I'll update from time to time in case I need to troubleshoot for someone.