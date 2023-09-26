We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Problems with delayed page loading, plz seek a solution.tks.
Vilaldi browser (version: 6.2.3105.51 (Stable channel) (64-bit)) takes 1-3 seconds to load webpage content when opening any website (the 1-3 seconds are white interface), unlike Chrome which starts loading webpage content as soon as it opens. I have tried closing all options in privacy and security (only kept auto-fill form), closed plugins, and extensions (only kept itab), but none of these solutions worked. What should I do in this situation? ---- A loyal user of Vivaldi from China.
mib2berlin
@yiayiz
Hi, please add a few links to such pages, then other user can test this.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin thks
Any website, any webpage
thanks
mib2berlin
@yiayiz
It really depends on the page, I can open https://www.chinahandys.net in one second but https://blenderartists.org/c/general-forums/5
in three seconds.
Reload is faster, Blenderartists in two seconds and so forth.
I guess you cant reach all pages, https://www.google.de need 0.9 seconds.
Chrome/Edge is a bit faster on my system but marginal.
I use the Page Load Time extension to measure this.
Cheers, mib
DoctorG Ambassador
@yiayiz If you use any Proxy, VPN, Secure DNS the loading can be delayed 1-2 sec and page stay white.
@mib2berlin thanks。
I have tried, and the situation is like this. All web pages first go through a white screen, which takes 1-3 seconds before starting loading the page. What is the reason for these 1-3 seconds (using F12 to debug the web page and see if the network has no content). Including these few seconds, the address bar is also blank before the URL link appears and the webpage is loaded (at this point, the network has data content). In Chrome, the link appears directly and is loaded without a blank screen
（Sorry, I used a translation software to translate it into English, but the translation may not be accurate）
@DoctorG
Thank you.
As you said, I checked that the Windows agent has been turned off, including the agent script. The proxy software has not been opened either.
DoctorG Ambassador
@yiayiz Have you enabled Settings → Addressbar → Always Use HTTPS? That can case delays.
@DoctorG thanks
In the settings, check and confirm (option: always use secure link https 我用的是中文版： 始终使用安全链接 https ), not checked