Deleting browser history
After deleting browsing history, why am I still able to copy & paste an an address I previously visited?
pauloaguia Translator
Can you provide a step by step description? It's very vague as it is now and I can think of a few scenarios that fit your description and would not be bugs at all:
- if you had previously copied the URL, you can still past it after deleting your browsing history, because that does not empty the clipboard;
- if you still have the tab open, deleting the browsing history doesn't close it and you can obviously still go to that tab and copy the URL to paste somewhere else...