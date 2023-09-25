The out-of-office reply has to work from the server not the mail client on your device.

E.g., in desktop Outlook the program sends instructions to the Exchange server to automatically respomd to mail coming to that inbox.

So it depends on your mail service if you can even use such a function, and as far as I know there is no standard protocol for a mail program to instruct the server to do that (apart from Microsoft Outlook/Exchange). You can look in the settings of your webmail to see if you can set it up there. I've checked gMail (option under general mail settings), outlook.live.com (under "automatic replies") and webmail.vivaldi.net (no option as far as I can see).