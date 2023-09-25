We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Automátic response mail
How I configure the automátic response in vivaldi mail?? Is the función when you go to vacations
The out-of-office reply has to work from the server not the mail client on your device.
E.g., in desktop Outlook the program sends instructions to the Exchange server to automatically respomd to mail coming to that inbox.
So it depends on your mail service if you can even use such a function, and as far as I know there is no standard protocol for a mail program to instruct the server to do that (apart from Microsoft Outlook/Exchange). You can look in the settings of your webmail to see if you can set it up there. I've checked gMail (option under general mail settings), outlook.live.com (under "automatic replies") and webmail.vivaldi.net (no option as far as I can see).
Thank you, very clear