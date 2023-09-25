We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Is there a way to hide the tab popup thumbnails when you start typing in the address field?
danaltmann
A lot of times after I click the open a new tab button, my cursor is left in the same position causing the popup thumbnail to show on tab hover. The popup is in the way of the address field. I know I can just move my mouse or disable the popup thumbnails in settings, but I'd like a way for the popup to close when I start typing.
@danaltmann You can use the alternatives Vivaldi offers:
Ctrl+Tor a
mouse gestureto open a new tab
- use
Quick Commandspopup (F2)
- use the dedicated
Search Field.
