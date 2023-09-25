Very odd issue, and so far, its only happening in our ticketing system Vorex/BMS (vorexlogin.com) and only when using Vivaldi, all my other browsers work fine.

If I go to a report and select export, to any type (excel, csv, rtf, pdf, etc.), and have "Save Files without Asking" disabled, so I get the prompt, then the save pop-up appears, but when I click the Save or Save As buttons, the pop-up disappears, the Downloads sidebar opens, but no file appears in the list. The file doesn't secretly appear in my downloads folder either.

If I enable "Save Files without Asking" and then do an export, it downloads fine. To my default location obviously.