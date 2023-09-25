We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Downloads Not Showing When "Save Files without Asking" is Disabled
KazuyaDarklight
Very odd issue, and so far, its only happening in our ticketing system Vorex/BMS (vorexlogin.com) and only when using Vivaldi, all my other browsers work fine.
If I go to a report and select export, to any type (excel, csv, rtf, pdf, etc.), and have "Save Files without Asking" disabled, so I get the prompt, then the save pop-up appears, but when I click the Save or Save As buttons, the pop-up disappears, the Downloads sidebar opens, but no file appears in the list. The file doesn't secretly appear in my downloads folder either.
If I enable "Save Files without Asking" and then do an export, it downloads fine. To my default location obviously.
KazuyaDarklight
No thoughts eh?
mib2berlin
@KazuyaDarklight
Hi, I have "Save Files without Asking" enabled and if I hit "Save as" it open an explorer window.
I guess it is not possible to test this without a http://vorexlogin.com/
account.
A user report this issue with a page export pages as .pdf files but I cant find the thread at moment.
I hope the user help to fix this steps by here.
Cheers, mib