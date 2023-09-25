We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Quick selection button in the active tab
-
projektv69
Hi, is there still a plan to be able to access the quick dial directly from the active tab? I have not yet found a button that takes me directly back to the quick selector. Would be great if that would work.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Currently, you'll need to open a new tab to get to the Start Page with your Speed Dials. If you have the Tab Bar displayed, just tap on the + on the right side of the Tab Bar. Another way to open a new tab is to long press on the Tab Switcher button (bottom right corner) and select New Tab from the menu.
The devs and designers have been discussing, whether to display the Home button or Search button on the toolbar, but in true Vivaldi fashion, we'll likely add an option in the Settings for users to choose their preferred button.