@Team_Vivaldi this is not a criticism in any way of Vivaldi Social ; this is a design flaw of the actual mastodon simple view interface, imo. said simple view [ie, the default non advanced web interface ] is profligate with wasted horizontal space at the left of the lhs pane, & to the right of the rhs pane.

i have tried, but failed [my incompetence] to make a css to shrink the waste & widen the centre pane by the same amount. has anyone already done it pls, & can post it here for others to use in stylus ?

masto 4.2.0 brings several nice aesthetic improvements to various elements in the simple view . unfortunately it seems that eugen r & team more or less ignored the advanced web interface wrt comparable improvements [& did not fix the bug that new notifications do not generate the badge on the notifications icon, which works very nicely in the default view]. that's a pity coz in many ways using the awi is much more productive & flexible than the sv. however, personally i find the space wastage in the sv pretty appalling, & so tend to use the awi, notwithstanding the disappointing new notifications bug.