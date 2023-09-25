We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Vivaldi Social, our Mastodon instance, gets a major update with Mastodon 4.2
Team_Vivaldi Vivaldi Team
Enjoy new features and improvements in Vivaldi Social, our social media platform. Get it here social.vivaldi.net.
great!!
Great, the only thing i miss is a longer toot, 500 signs in a discussion quickly fall short, especially in a discussion with users from other instances who has 1000 or more signs at their disposal.
@Team_Vivaldi this is not a criticism in any way of
Vivaldi Social; this is a design flaw of the actual mastodon
simple viewinterface, imo. said
simple view[ie, the default non
advanced web interface] is profligate with wasted horizontal space at the left of the lhs pane, & to the right of the rhs pane.
i have tried, but failed [my incompetence] to make a css to shrink the waste & widen the centre pane by the same amount. has anyone already done it pls, & can post it here for others to use in
stylus?
masto 4.2.0 brings several nice aesthetic improvements to various elements in the
simple view. unfortunately it seems that eugen r & team more or less ignored the
advanced web interfacewrt comparable improvements [& did not fix the bug that new notifications do not generate the badge on the notifications icon, which works very nicely in the default view]. that's a pity coz in many ways using the awi is much more productive & flexible than the sv. however, personally i find the space wastage in the sv pretty appalling, & so tend to use the awi, notwithstanding the disappointing new notifications bug.
marked-up pic from blog
stardepp Translator
@ybjrepnfr If you want to have more space, you can choose the extended view in the settings:
https://social.vivaldi.net/settings/preferences/appearance!
@stardepp did you actually read my post?
Same problem, i also have set Mastodon in advanced interface, but opening it it shows only one Column and the sitebar, like in the screenshot of @ybjrepnfr, it only switch back to three columns after entering in the preferences and going back to Vivaldi social, without changing anything. Leaving Mastodon and open it again, it shows again only one column.
@Catweazle no no no, i have absolutely no problem configuring
awi/ aka
deckwith as many columns as i want. that has nothing to do with my post.
DoctorG Ambassador
Login with Vivaldi.net took 1 minute waiting. MAy be some overload in auth server?
fredrik Vivaldi Team
@ybjrepnfr: I think that all you need to do is to increase the max-width value of the middle column. For example:
.columns-area__panels__main { max-width: 800px;}
Thot Translator
With https://social.vivaldi.net/home I get one column, with https://social.vivaldi.net/deck/getting-started I get four columns.
RiveDroite Ambassador
This is great! Thank you
@fredrik thank you
@ybjrepnfr I guess I'm a bit late for this, but just in case, here's another solution that instead makes the middle column dynamically change it's own width based on the current width of your window:
@media screen and (min-width: 1175px) { .columns-area__panels__main { max-width: unset; width: calc(100% - 285px * 2 - 30px); } }
The problem with having a fixed max-width, imo, is that there will be a few cases where the other columns will be pushed aside.
MylesRyden
I know that you folks are not the developers of Mastodon itself, but two suggestions that you might want to pass along.
First, in the Home stream, it would be great if there was an icon next to the account avatar that indicated whether or not you were subscribed to that account. Being able to follow tags and having boosted posts, there are many accounts that you are not actually following that show up in the home stream. It would be nice to see which ones I might need to subscribe to.
Second thing that would be nice is in the advance view, being able to adjust the width of the columns.
-
@AltCode thank you. yes that's quite nice. i tweaked your calc slightly for my typical window width;
100% - 275px * 2 - 25px. unfortunately though the issue with both yours, @fredrik's & mine from before, is that the lhs pane remains excessively wide, ie, space-wasting, & so far i've not sussed out how to narrow it without also undesirably narrowing the rhs pane.
ingolftopf Ambassador
Nice article:
https://gnulinux.ch/was-ist-neu-bei-mastodon-4-2
arnemorken
@Team_Vivaldi Have you managed to get rid of that silly 500-characters limit yet? If so, I may consider coming back.
@ybjrepnfr Okokok, third time's the charm, am I right?
This version allows you to adjust the width of the two panels independently of one another. For ease of use, and clarity of how the width of the middle panel will be calculated, I've defined their widths into separate css variables;
--rhs-panel-widthis already using the default width, so you'll only really need to change
--lhs-panel-width. I've also added
--side-marginto match the margin that was already present on the top of the page, but of course it can also be changed, just keep in mind this can't be changed independently for each side.
@media screen and (min-width: 1175px) { :root { --lhs-panel-width: 220px; --rhs-panel-width: 285px; --side-margin: 10px; } .columns-area__panels__main { max-width: unset; width: calc(100% - var(--lhs-panel-width) - var(--rhs-panel-width) - 2 * var(--side-margin)); } .compose-panel, .columns-area__panels__pane--compositional, .columns-area__panels__pane--compositional .columns-area__panels__pane__inner { width: var(--lhs-panel-width); min-width: var(--lhs-panel-width); } .columns-area__panels__pane--start.columns-area__panels__pane--navigational, .columns-area__panels__pane--start.columns-area__panels__pane--navigational .columns-area__panels__pane__inner { width: var(--rhs-panel-width); min-width: var(--rhs-panel-width); } }
@AltCode now this is simply stunning! OMZ, tis so clever of you, egads! ta bigly
fwiw, initially i did a double-take as i made my first attempt to narrow my lhs, coz whoa, it was the rhs pane that reacted. huh? then i realised; prolly my Instance has for whatever stylistic reason flipped the lhs & rhs panes around. i've never used v's Masto Instance before, but to answer my question, i logged into it, & yep, they're reversed. so now my lhs is
--rhs-panel-width: 150px;, & my rhs is
--lhs-panel-width: 300px;, & all is fine & dandy in the world [apart from all the very many things that are lousy & rotten, ofc ].
many thanks again.
unpredictable, unprecedented, unrequited
so many very clever peeps here. one would think that whipping up a quick infinitely-nestable
tstwould be a real doddle. shirley
nobodycould doubt this?