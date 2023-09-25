As @Pathduck mentions, a likely possibility is that HSTS being set for a domain, which will force HTTPS for all servers in the domain. HSTS has an expiration date, usually a year, and will apply that long even if the site removes the policy (unless the policy is hardcoded from the shared list of sites that always should have HSTS). For non-hardcoded HSTS it is possible to delete the policy in the internal page @Pathduck mentions, but unless the policy is no longer being set by other servers in the domain, the first time one visit those other sites, one is back to square one.

Sysadmins that decide to push the HSTS button for their domain(s) REALLY need to do their homework, and verify that ALL servers in the affected domain(s) are HTTPS capable, or they are going to effectively brick all those HTTP-only servers. That bit ASUS routers, when they got their domain hardcoded, and even after the hardcoding was removed, ASUS still went ahead and bricked them again when they applied HSTS manually to their domain.

If there is a sysadmin specified HSTS policy, and one still need to access a HTTP-only site (which is bad for anything non-trivial, and should be made HTTPS-capable), one can create a special Profile in the browser, or separate stand-alone install, that is only used to access that server, NEVER any other server in the domain.

Additionally, when HSTS is NOT configured, the current policy in Chromium (and thus Vivaldi) is, subject to some criteria (been a while since I looked at it, so I don't recall them), to try HTTPS first, and only try HTTP if that fails. The Preference "Always use HTTPS" is no longer checked, except when the HTTPS-First is somehow disabled (and no HSTS is configured), and my guess is that it is probably going to be deleted soon.