Hey Guys,

i just installed vivaldi and i can't search anything in the adressbar (i mean the bar where the urls are shown). It always says "Your file couldn't be accessed" what makes no sense because i am searching for google.

Oh and i can't change my search engine aswell it always uses bing. (i deleted all search engines expect google in the settings but still uses bing)

Is there a fix for this? It's really annoying.