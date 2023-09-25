We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
I can't use the seach bar and can't change search engine
Hey Guys,
i just installed vivaldi and i can't search anything in the adressbar (i mean the bar where the urls are shown). It always says "Your file couldn't be accessed" what makes no sense because i am searching for google.
Oh and i can't change my search engine aswell it always uses bing. (i deleted all search engines expect google in the settings but still uses bing)
Is there a fix for this? It's really annoying.
mib2berlin
@ExoLain
Hi, I use Google since ever but can change to any other if needed.
You have to enable search in the address field, enable Google and add the suggest URL link, you have to do this manually because of licence fees Google demands:
https://www.google.com/complete/search?client=chrome&q=%s
Danke dir, hat geklappt!
mib2berlin
@ExoLain
Kein Problem, viel Spass mit Vivaldi.
We try to solve all issues here, and often with success.
Cheers, mib