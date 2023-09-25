We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
How to access // use hundreds of notes
I am a newsjunkie. I devour news information on a daily basis and as I do, I clip items/phrases of interest for later use. I love the Notes function. I have hundreds of Notes.
Here's an observation & issue that bedevils me on a daily basis.
Say I want to insert a note right here, right now but I must find the right note in a list. The steps I take:
Focus on Notes & search for subject. In a nanosecond, Vivaldi delivers some items that match my search criteria (great).
Switch focus on document (email, forum posit, whatever) & via context menu I select "Insert Note". Vivaldi offers up the entire list of notes (rather than the filtered group) and I have to scroll around the entire Notes list to find what I want. (Very frustrating).
How do you accomplish this task? TIA
@janrif
Try
a) Copy text you want (Ctrl-C)
focus on Notes & search for subject. In a nanosecond, Vivaldi delivers some items that match my search criteria (great)
c) Select wanted Note
d) Paste text
Pesala Ambassador
@janrif Organise your notes in folders and use access keys. E.g. to insert this note, Menu Key, I, V, S, S, Enter.
Install the Snapshot as a Standalone Version so that it does not interfere with your settings for the Stable release.
@TbGbe Yes, thank you. I'm aware of copy/paste but that sort of shows that I sort of don't really need the "insert" note cmnd, no?