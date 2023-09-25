I am a newsjunkie. I devour news information on a daily basis and as I do, I clip items/phrases of interest for later use. I love the Notes function. I have hundreds of Notes.

Here's an observation & issue that bedevils me on a daily basis.

Say I want to insert a note right here, right now but I must find the right note in a list. The steps I take:

Focus on Notes & search for subject. In a nanosecond, Vivaldi delivers some items that match my search criteria (great).

Switch focus on document (email, forum posit, whatever) & via context menu I select "Insert Note". Vivaldi offers up the entire list of notes (rather than the filtered group) and I have to scroll around the entire Notes list to find what I want. (Very frustrating).

How do you accomplish this task? TIA