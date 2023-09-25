We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Still having issues with "Sessions" showing up as Workspaces since latest update
The other day I posted about a strange issue that arose after updating, Sessions appearing as Workspaces. I thought I had this issue resolved with mib2berlin's suggestion to just delete them. I just now opened my browser and created a new workspace titled "letters". Then I switched back to workspace "legal" and noticed all kinds of extra tabs showing up. When I went back to workspaces drop-down list I see that I was directed to "Legal (session)". I also see there has been ANOTHER workspace created called "Legal (session) (session)". I don't want sessions creating themselves as workspaces and I also don't want to have to keep on deleting them from the drop-down list. Is no one else having this experience?
Ok, I think I figured out why this is happening, but I think the behavior is still undesirable. Under the scenario above, if I want to open an old session, the pop-up comes up "open session with workspaces" selected, and a new window will open displaying that session. BUT, when I CLOSE that "session window", all of those workspaces have now been added to my original window. I suppose if this is a bug it's going to be pretty far down on the priority list.
Looks like I'll have to get rid of Sessions. When I tried the other option to "open workspaces as tabs" it crashes the browser. Oh well, it is described as "experimental". I found Sessions to be very useful and never had a problem with them before this latest update. If someone here higher up thinks the developers might like to be aware of this anyway, please move my entire post to wherever that should be.
mib2berlin
@jaunny
Hi, if I open a session as new window all workspaces are included if I save from the main tab.
Closing with X don't move the workspaces into the existing window.
"open workspaces as tabs" does not crash Vivaldi 6.2.3105.51 but it open it the same as new window, all workspaces are there.
I don´t have an old session to test this, please wait id other user can reproduce this, then you can report a bug to the Vivaldi bug tracker.
The new panel for sessions and the auto save is experimental but the session feature is the same, I tested this with enabled session panel in Experiments and disabled panel.
Cheers, mib
OMG what a ridiculous mess. I should have just got rid of sessions like I said I was, but instead I thought I'd try it one more time and NOW all the tabs from the session window have added themselves to one of my existing workspaces on my original window and now I have to sort through and delete 92 tabs.
But, mib2berlin, I think you are great. You are just a gem in all the help you kindly give everyone. I can live without sessions, so thanks anyways.
@mib2berlin this is just a reach here, but this behavior wouldn't have any thing to do with the fact that I don't have Session as a panel, but opted to put it on my address bar where extensions would go.