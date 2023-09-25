We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
何度もログイン要求される
-
EMBERIGNITION
Windows11で Vivaldi使っていると、一週間に一度くらいは再ログインを求められます これはWindows版のバグですか？
ちなみに、Remember me on this deviceは毎回チェック入れています。
Mac版のVivaldiでは再ログインを求められたことは一度もありません。!
-
DoctorG Ambassador
それは Vivaldi のバグです。 それは修正されます。 お待ちください。
I tried with a translator, please apologise my bad knowledge in Japanese language.
-
-
EMBERIGNITION
Windows11でVivaldi使っていると、一週間に一度くらいは再ログインを求められます これはWindows版のバグですか？
ちなみに、Remember me on this deviceは毎回チェック入れています。
Mac版のVivaldiでは再ログインを求められたことは一度もありません。
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@EMBERIGNITION PLEASE POST IN ENGLISH!
And i already post something about the issue at https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/698353
-
Pesala Ambassador
Translated by Lingvanex
If you use Vivaldi on Windows 11, you will be asked to relogin about once a week Is this a bug in the Windows version?
By the way, Remember me on this device is checked every time. I have never been asked to relogin on the Mac version of Vivaldi.