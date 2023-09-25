We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Rename Individual tabs!
Re: Rename Tabs
Please urgently give a context menu choice to rename an individual tab.
Or can Vivaldi state that this is impossible because it is part of the webpage.
Thanks
DoctorG Ambassador
@Mike_B No, tabs can not be renamed, their names results from title of the displayed web page.
Pesala Ambassador
@Mike_B Please do not post duplicate threads; just vote for the linked topic. Perhaps it will get done one day, as it has a lot of votes.
