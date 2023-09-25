We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Pressing Shift Button and Clicking Refresh Icon on Toolbar Opens a New Tab for the Same URL that is Loaded
lavanyadeepak
Pressing Shift Button and clicking Refresh is supposed to signal Override any Cached Content. However the latest update of Vivaldi seems to be making it as open the same URL in another new tab.
Defect Type: Bug
Category: Standards Deviation
Browser Version: 6.2.3105.51 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) on Linux
mib2berlin
@lavanyadeepak
Hi, I can reproduce this, please report this to the Vivaldi bug tracker.
Chrome, Opera does this correct.
I can confirm the report internally.
Cheers, mib
lavanyadeepak
Sure @mib2berlin . The bug was filed vide VB-100266
mib2berlin
@lavanyadeepak
Hi again, the report is already confirmed, I was to slow.
Cheers, mib
DoctorG Ambassador
@mib2berlin said in Pressing Shift Button and Clicking Refresh Icon on Toolbar Opens a New Tab for the Same URL that is Loaded:
the report is already confirmed, I was to slow.
LOL. Dragon is flying and testing faster.
But nice that the master bug was one my report in 2019.
DoctorG Ambassador
@lavanyadeepak The Shift+Click+Reload behavior is unexpected, you are right.
A usability bug. As a user an programmer i would never expect a duplication of a tab instead a reload.