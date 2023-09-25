When I tap the middle top area of my phone, the currently displayed view will be scrolled to the top immediately.

This is working in vivaldi mobile for ios but not in all cases.

Page scrolled down

When the page is scrolled down and the adress bar is minimized, I have to tap the top middle bar once, so the address bar is maximized and then I have to tap again so the site will be scrolled to the top.

In other apps like Safari/ios notes or when displaying documents, the site will be scrolled immediately to the top when tapping the top middle area.

Page scrolling down

When the page is scrolling down automatically, I have to tap the top bar so the address bar will maximized. Then I have to tap again, so the scrolling will stop and then again so it will scroll to the top.

In other apps the page will immediately scroll to the top on tapping the top middle area.