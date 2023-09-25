I have been using Vivaldi on my Macbook Air for almost 2 years now. Suddenly the browser stopped opening on double clicking it from the Launchpad or shortcut in the dock.

When I open the browser, I see the name Vivaldi at the top for 2 seconds and then it crashes back. I installed another latest version of the browser in a new instance from the site but the issue persists. On being asked "Keep" or "Replace" when installing it, I selected "Keep" option. But so far, I have not been able to reopen my browser. I uninstalled one of the newly installed instances but that didn't work either.

On one of the articles online I found the suggestion of checking ~/Library/Application Support/Vivaldi/Default but I do not see the Vivaldi folder there.

Is there any way I can recover my browser data? I am mainly concerned about recovering my Notes, Passwords and Bookmarks from it. I don't really care about rest of the things, but getting a chance to recover the above 3 would be awesome.

Can anybody please help me out on this?

MacOS version: 13.6