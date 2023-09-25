We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Lost all browser data
I have been using Vivaldi on my Macbook Air for almost 2 years now. Suddenly the browser stopped opening on double clicking it from the Launchpad or shortcut in the dock.
When I open the browser, I see the name Vivaldi at the top for 2 seconds and then it crashes back. I installed another latest version of the browser in a new instance from the site but the issue persists. On being asked "Keep" or "Replace" when installing it, I selected "Keep" option. But so far, I have not been able to reopen my browser. I uninstalled one of the newly installed instances but that didn't work either.
On one of the articles online I found the suggestion of checking
~/Library/Application Support/Vivaldi/Defaultbut I do not see the
Vivaldifolder there.
Is there any way I can recover my browser data? I am mainly concerned about recovering my Notes, Passwords and Bookmarks from it. I don't really care about rest of the things, but getting a chance to recover the above 3 would be awesome.
Can anybody please help me out on this?
MacOS version: 13.6
OakdaleFTL
First, I'd mention Launch Pad nor the Dock require a double-click... Forgive me for asking, but are you a fairly new Mac user? If so, you should set "hidden" files to be shown...
(There was a recent thread that brought this back to mind! Per @hommealone the procedure is simply this.)
If you've kept the previous version (which is what you asked the installer to do...) you can open your Applications folder and double-click either app. Use either!
(But you said you deleted one... )
Still, the application data should be left untouched.
@OakdaleFTL
Sorry, I missed out on the double click part. Yes, it was a single click to open it.
I checked the Applications folder, but I do not see the
Vivaldidirectory there. In my other MacBook I see the
Vivaldidirectory in the same place. I am assuming that somehow that directory got deleted in one of the uninstallations which I did.
Right now I have three instances of the browser on my machine. But neither of them is usable.
Is there any other folder like
/,
/etcor
/optwhere the browser related data might be persisted?
OakdaleFTL
Nope. ~/Library/Application Support/Vivaldi is the repository...
I checked there. The Vivaldi directory is not present there. Is there any other place from where I'd be able to retrieve my data?