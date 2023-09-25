We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Solved Close marked Tabs fast
-
Hello, is there a way to mark many tabs (which is already possible by holding shift and then clicking the first and last tab, just like in windows). Then I want to close all those tabs by clicking the delete key or something similiar. The only way I know how to do that is by marking the tabs, right click on them and search for the "close x tabs". Is there a faster way I am missing?
-
@tonnentonie Ctrl+W, Ctrl+F4?
-
-
mib2berlin
@tonnentonie
Hi, middle mouse click, close tab on double click?
Cheers, mib
-
@Pesala CTRL +W was exactly what I wanted, thankyou!
-
@mib2berlin Sadly the middle and double click only close the active tab, not the whole group.
This is what I mean with "group". CTRL+W will close all those tabs at once.
-
-
