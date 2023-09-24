We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Why does this page not load normally with Vivaldi?
-
Streptococcus
This page in the forum does not load normally from a link with Vivaldi. I get an error message stating that there is something wrong with the connection. If I reload the page, it then appears. This is a fairly recent thing. I noticed it first about 10 days ago. This does not happen with Safari or with SeaMonkey. With those browsers, the page loads from a link. I am unable to login with SeaMonkey. Apparently, the Vivaldi forum does not like SeaMonkey at all.
-
Streptococcus
I just tried using the forum with Vivaldi tracker blocking disabled and it loads perfectly. Kind of strange that Vivaldi would block its own forum, right?
-
mib3berlin
@Streptococcus
No, it load fine with enabled ad blocker:
But, the Easy list tracker blocker often cause issues, therefor I have this list disabled.
EDIT: I enable it for a test and it work on the forum.
-
Streptococcus
I was not using Vivaldi's ad blocking, but using uBlock Origin. I have Easylist subscribed in uBlock Origin, and it causes no problems. Now I am not using Vivaldi ad or tracker blocking and this forum is working again.