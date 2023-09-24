We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Crash if select "Help & feedback."
On the latest snapshot, selecting "Help & feedback" crashes Vivaldi. I'm using Android 9 on a Kyocera phone.
mib2berlin
@kdp8
Hi, I can reproduce the crash on Android 12.
Please report this to the Vivaldi bug tracker, I can confirm the report internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VBA-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
edwardp Ambassador
Confirmed on Android 10.
edwardp Ambassador
Reported: VAB-8015
and now also VAB-8016
mib2berlin
@kdp8
Hi, I marked your report as duplicate of VAB-8015, this report is already confirmed.
You can ask about the status of the report in the status thread, I guess as it is a crash report it will be fixed soonish.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27450/what-is-the-status-of-vb-already-reported-bug-issue/
Cheers, mib
edwardp Ambassador
@kdp8 VAB-8015 is fixed. Please look for this bug report number in the list of fixes, when a subsequent version of Vivaldi for Android is released.
Thank you for helping to make Vivaldi better.