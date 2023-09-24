@unclnis If you have bookmarks set to:

Open in New Tab

then it makes sense to open them in a new tab outside the current stack. Bookmarks could be to any domain other than the domain that you are currently viewing.

Links on a webpage are hard-wired to reuse the same tab, or to open in a new tab, depending on the website designer. Either way, they will open in the current stack.

If there were an option to open bookmarks in the current tab, one would need a workaround to open them outside the current stack.

Swings and roundabouts. One way or another, a workaround is likely to be needed in some cases.