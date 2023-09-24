We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Bookmarks to open inside a tab stack
Love Vivaldi and recommend it to everyone, but there's one feature I'm missing & AFAIK is not something I can configure via settings. When opening a bookmark/reading-list entry while being inside a tab-stack (two-lelvel), I would expect the new tab to open up inside that same tab-stack. What actually happens is - the tab would open up outside of the stack, as the last tab in the bar.
Thank you!
Pesala Ambassador
@unclnis Settings, Bookmarks, and disable:Open Bookmarks in New Tab
Bookmarks will then replace the current tab within the stack.
If you do not want to replace the active tab, just open a new tab first using the new tab shortcut (Ctrl+T by default).
Thanks Pesala,
opening a bookmark in a pre-opened tab will work, but it seems to me like a work-around, rather than expected behavior...
Doesn't it make sense that while in a tab stack - new tabs should be opened inside that stack - no matter where they were launched from?
Pesala Ambassador
@unclnis If you have bookmarks set to:Open in New Tab
then it makes sense to open them in a new tab outside the current stack. Bookmarks could be to any domain other than the domain that you are currently viewing.
Links on a webpage are hard-wired to reuse the same tab, or to open in a new tab, depending on the website designer. Either way, they will open in the current stack.
If there were an option to open bookmarks in the current tab, one would need a workaround to open them outside the current stack.
Swings and roundabouts. One way or another, a workaround is likely to be needed in some cases.
I use middle click to open bookmarks in a new tab. And in regards to - bookmarks being on any domain - I guess you're assuming that my current stack is all of the same domain? That's not the case - I use stacks thematically. For example I will choose 3 active different tabs to stack. Then while in that stack - I will go to my bookmarks and middle click 2 bookmarks on same theme - as they are related to whatever I'm researching, and want them to appear in that same stack. Unfortunately they will be opened outside of the stack & have to be dragged manually into the stack.
I hope you can see that it's a pretty straight forward scenario & why it makes sense. I assumed that even if this is not the main use-case that Vivaldi devs envisioned, this would be something that can be adjusted via a setting, just as Vivaldi allows for a million other preferences
Thanks