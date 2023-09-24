Thanks Pathduck. I've tried all those troubleshooting steps but none of them worked. I want to point out that I have no problem with the website with Edge, Chrome, Brave or FlashStreak. They all work. Only Vivaldi (which I want to use) will not work properly.

It is a little complicated. The website https://www.copymethat.com/ is a site that keeps all my recipes that I collect from various sites in one place. In general, it works well in Vivaldi. But if I wish to edit one of the recipes, it will not save the changes. Changes are saved in all the other browsers. I hate to have to keep switching over to another browser in order to save a change.

I suppose, to check it out, you would have to install the CopyMeThat extension, go to a couple of recipes on YouTube, click the extension icon and the recipe will be saved to your own recipe page. You would then have to go there and try to edit one of the recipes. Mine WILL NOT save any changes. I guess it just seems to be too complicated to expect someone at Vivaldi to check it out. Maybe I will just have to put up with it.