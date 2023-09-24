We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Website doesn't operate correctly in Vivaldi
Where do I report a problem on a website that works perfectly in four other browsers but does not work correctly in Vivaldi?
@Michael100 Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
You can start by posting the link to the site, so others can test and see if it's a general problem in Vivaldi or just on your system
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Thanks Pathduck. I've tried all those troubleshooting steps but none of them worked. I want to point out that I have no problem with the website with Edge, Chrome, Brave or FlashStreak. They all work. Only Vivaldi (which I want to use) will not work properly.
It is a little complicated. The website https://www.copymethat.com/ is a site that keeps all my recipes that I collect from various sites in one place. In general, it works well in Vivaldi. But if I wish to edit one of the recipes, it will not save the changes. Changes are saved in all the other browsers. I hate to have to keep switching over to another browser in order to save a change.
I suppose, to check it out, you would have to install the CopyMeThat extension, go to a couple of recipes on YouTube, click the extension icon and the recipe will be saved to your own recipe page. You would then have to go there and try to edit one of the recipes. Mine WILL NOT save any changes. I guess it just seems to be too complicated to expect someone at Vivaldi to check it out. Maybe I will just have to put up with it.
mib2berlin
@Michael100
Hi, the link does not work but if I copy and paste the URL it work, no idea why.
By the way it takes 25 seconds to open the page, in Chrome either.
Everything about the website works for me except saving an edit. Also loads fast.
@Michael100
I did a test here, in a clean profile of Vivaldi 6.2 Stable, Windows 10.
- Created a burner account
- Installed the extension, https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/copy-me-that/lgjinjcobiflbbnhenlfkcjpeeacklfl/
- Saved the test recipe (Mango Melba Shortcake)
- Went to Youtube and searched for Pad Thai recipe, found a lot of videos but none of them had a "recipe" to be saved so I don't know how this works. The extension still saved the page.
- Edited some of them, added steps, rated and saved.
- No problems in Vivaldi on that site.
So no, I can't reproduce any problem.
Are you sure you tested in a clean profile? Disabled other extensions? Cleared cache+cookies?
What are the exact steps you use and what videos are you trying to save from (provide links)?
Well, that's frustrating. Thanks very much for checking that out for me Pathduck. I know it took a lot of time.
..... Aaagggh! After putting 330 recipes on the site over a period of more than 3 years (I don't know how many I have tried to edit but it is many) it worked this morning for the very first time! I was going to show you a screenshot of the notification I would get when I tried to save an edit. I don't know what I did. I can't think of anything. I'm in the process of switching back to Vivaldi from Brave so I might have done something there. I don't know. I've solved a couple of problems that I was having with Vivaldi and I really do like it a lot better than other browsers - which also have their own problems. I think the only thing now is to try to find out why whenever I click a link in gmail it still brings up Brave.
Well, that was short-lived. Tried to edit a recipe this morning and I'm back to the old unable to save situation. I don't think I did anything to cause it. Lost cause I guess.
Usually there's a simple solution.
Try just reloading the page.
Or use
Ctrl+F5to force a reload.
Or clear cache and cookies, try again.
Disable all your extensions... etc.
I'll try them one more time but after that I'll just use a workaround with Brave.
My guess is, it's a site issue. It would likely happen in all browsers given time. You just see it happening in Vivaldi because that's the browser you use.
Most likely some kind of stale cache issue.
OK Pathduck - I think I have figured something out. In Brave/Edge/etc. I can download, confirm, edit and then save and it works. In Vivaldi if I try the same thing it doesn't work but if I confirm and save it first then bring it back up again I can make edits and save them. That does it for me. I can live with that and now that I know the method I can (maybe) start doing it all in Vivaldi. Who knows how long Vivaldi will keep doing it that way. I'm about 95% sure that Vivaldi didn't act that way before and would never save. I appreciate your efforts very much. Now you can go and help some other crazy person. Thanks again.
@Michael100 said in Website doesn't operate correctly in Vivaldi:
I can download, confirm, edit and then save and it works. In Vivaldi if I try the same thing it doesn't work but if I confirm and save it first then bring it back up again I can make edits and save them.
No idea what you mean by "download"? Do you mean when you "Add" a recipe by clicking the extension icon?
What do you do after that? Do you click the "View Recipe" link (opens a new tab) or do you change to an existing tab opened to the CopyMeThat site and find it there and edit?
I'm not familiar with this service (obviously) so you'll really need to make detailed steps on how to reproduce this, in a clean profile with just the extension installed.
Otherwise I will keep insisting there's nothing wrong with Vivaldi
Yah - sorry. Download = click the extension.
Here is the procedure:
Find a recipe, for example on youtube
Click on the extension icon
When the extension note pops up and says "View Recipe" click it. (This is what I meant by download. Of course you don't really download it.)
When you go to the recipe (View Recipe) you Confirm all parts you want to keep.
Then click Edit to add or change anything you want. This is where Vivaldi and the other browsers differ (as far as I can make out.)
When you press Save in Vivaldi you get the error message. You have to save the unedited version, reopen it, edit and then it seems to be saving from there ok.
When you press Save in other browsers it just gets saved and you're done.
This is not a major problem Pathduck and I think it seems that I am making it more important than it is. Now that I know that that procedure in Vivaldi works (at least fir today) I can just use that. It has now just become an insignificant mystery to be solved.
-
@Michael100 Like this?
https://0x0.st/HVj4.mp4
Seems to work fine?
When you encounter the error, press F12 to open the developer tools, click the Network tab, reload the page and retry the edit. Look at the log - do you get any red request lines, specifically for the XHR request to
save/?
It should look something like this:
Here you can see the XHR POST request to
save/returns a 200 OK code, meaning it was successful. I suspect this is where it fails for you.
I'd recommend you contact the site support, but their answer will probably be "we only support Edge and Chrome" ...
-
No red.
Aaaagghh! It just doesn't do that for me. At least that is another clue in the mystery. I'm not sure I am going to do anything more about it. Why me oh why me?
-
Wait a minute - I didn't follow your instructions exactly.
Lots of red when I finally did as you instructed.
-
@Michael100 Right, so those 403s you got there are expected, I get them as well, some site error.
But those Invalid/failed scripts are interesting - the Initiator seems to be something called "livestartpage" - never heard of that, and far as I can tell, not a part of the site at all.
In your screenshot you're running a lot of extensions, even though I said to test in a clean profile - or at least disable extensions like the guide says.
So I'm guessing you're better suited to explain what "livestartpage" is than me.
Click on the failing "invalid" requests to get more details.