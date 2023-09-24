We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Conflict in uploading to cloud
Trying to sych "Upload. Conflict with another client's data occurred." How to solve? This was also reported by someone in September 2021 but there was no response by Vivialdi.
@Michael100
Hi, this can happen if a device with the same name in still in the sync list.
Log out of sync, change the device name, login again.
Cheers, mib
Thanks - I have just changed the name of my computer and now trying to log back in to my Vivaldi account. No problem with the encryption password but problem with key. I have the key in a NotePad document in Dropbox. When I click on "Load" on the Vivaldi synch log-in screen, instead of providing me with a place to enter the encryption key it takes me to File Explorer. There doesn't seem to be any way to Copy/Paste the key. Any hints? How can I put the key somewhere where the Load command will pick it up?
@Michael100
Hi, the saved encryption file is not the password, it is the hash of the password.
Simply load the file not what is in the file.
This is an example of my encryption file:
`EhAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAGhBPeTVp492tGRjtHiEdBdLxIhA1YDmE6crakhSpQqvOAkijG``
But my password is only 16 digits long.
I am not sure if changing the computer name change your Windows ID, then the key does not work anymore.
Cheers, mib
You misunderstood me. I have both the password and the encryption key. There's space to put the password but there is no place to put the key. When I click on load under the key tab it takes me to file explorer. How can I get that key into the system?
@Michael100
If I login with user/pass a second stage open with a field for the encryption password and a tab for loading the file:
You don´t get this after login?
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/sync/
It seems very odd. I changed my desktop name again and when I came back to the synch log-in page again I found that I had exactly what you show above. I put in the password and clicked "Decrypt" and it took me directly to the decryption instructions and told me that both up and down were in the green and a new key was available. I believe it started all over and I hope it has taken all the info from my browser (bookmarks, etc) and put them into my account in the cloud.
Previously, there was no "Decrypt" button so I clicked on the "Load Encryption Key" tab. On that tab there was nowhere to put the actual encryption key. If I clicked the "Load" button it took me to a File Explorer window. Very strange.
Anyway, it seems to be working ok now. I just worry if I lose Vivaldi for some reason and will be unable to connect to my account to get all the info downloaded. I have saved the password and key outside the browser.
I'll save my bookmarks and extensions locally outside the browser. That way I won't have to start from zero if I can't access my account.
@Michael100
Hi, you can backup your profile or if disk space doesn't matter the whole Vivaldi folder in:
C:\Users\user\AppData\Local
Keep in mind, if you have to reinstall Windows all saved keys, passwords, cookies, extensions are lost.
This data is encrypted with the Windows user ID, this change with a clean install of Windows.
You can export passwords but it is a clean text file.
If sync work you don´t have to care about.
I use Vivaldi sync for a long time and it never fail to keep my important data.
Some user forget the encryption password but this is a different story.
Cheers, mib