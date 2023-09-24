It seems very odd. I changed my desktop name again and when I came back to the synch log-in page again I found that I had exactly what you show above. I put in the password and clicked "Decrypt" and it took me directly to the decryption instructions and told me that both up and down were in the green and a new key was available. I believe it started all over and I hope it has taken all the info from my browser (bookmarks, etc) and put them into my account in the cloud.

Previously, there was no "Decrypt" button so I clicked on the "Load Encryption Key" tab. On that tab there was nowhere to put the actual encryption key. If I clicked the "Load" button it took me to a File Explorer window. Very strange.

Anyway, it seems to be working ok now. I just worry if I lose Vivaldi for some reason and will be unable to connect to my account to get all the info downloaded. I have saved the password and key outside the browser.