Failure to start Vivaldi on Win 10
When I open Vivaldi it closes or restarts shortly regardless of the page I have open, I have Avast, Win and Vivaldi updated and no error messages appear.
Thanks for your help
- Have you tried to disable avast protection for a test? (it seems to have issues with vivaldi)
- Try to uninstall vivaldi and reinstall as standalone:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/standalone-version-of-vivaldi/
@Hadden89
Thanks, I reinstalled it as a standalone. 🥰