We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Vivaldi Sync Speed Dial split by device
-
crocodilemuffins
Hello, I am currently switching from Opera to Vivaldi on my devices. For my bookmarks, I use the Speed Dial function, which are also partially combined in folders.
From Opera I know that during synchronization the Speed Dials are sorted by device. For example, under Speed Dials I see my desktop PC, my notebook and my smartphone and when I click on one of them, I see the Speed Dials from this device.
I thought Vivaldi would handle it similarly, but unfortunately not. I have now set up synchronization on my desktop PC and my notebook. The saved Speed Dials from the two devices are all thrown together under Speed Dials. If a folder on the desktop and notebook have the same name, the Speed Dials are packed together. Otherwise, the Speed Dials from the notebook will be at the bottom of the Speed Dials list on the desktop. I don't really like how this is handled on Vivaldi.
Is there any way to get a separation of speed dials and bookmarks by device under Vivaldi like under Opera?
-
mib2berlin
@crocodilemuffins
Hi. in Vivaldi speed dials are simply bookmarks.
Create a folder "Laptop", move all laptop speed dials (Bookmarks) into this folder, enable it as speed dial folder.
It appear on the speed dial page.
Cheers, mib
-
crocodilemuffins
Thank you for your answer.
But I have to do this with every device which is planned to be synced ?
And how does the sync feature know, that the bookmarks which are just in the Speed Dial folder at the notebook have to be synced with the folder "Notebook" in the Speed Dial folder at the desktop ?
-
@crocodilemuffins Likely. Mib just provided a useful workaround when you need to have different speed dial set per device type.
Assuming your bookmark/speeddial root is valid for any desktop, you may have a subfolder dedicated f.ex. to laptops or mobiles (the SD path have to be changed manually on destination devices).
-
mib2berlin
@crocodilemuffins
All is synced to all devices.
I have five devices, but I don´t need different speed dials on every device.
I would create folders:
Workstation
Laptop
Mobile
For example.
This folders are synced to all devices, move your bookmarks in the corresponding folder on one device.
This movement will be synced to all devices, too.
I have two, one for PC, laptop and one for mobiles:
Cheers, mib
-
crocodilemuffins
Thank you now I understand how that was meant.
This is a solution that I will try.