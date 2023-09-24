Hello, I am currently switching from Opera to Vivaldi on my devices. For my bookmarks, I use the Speed Dial function, which are also partially combined in folders.

From Opera I know that during synchronization the Speed Dials are sorted by device. For example, under Speed Dials I see my desktop PC, my notebook and my smartphone and when I click on one of them, I see the Speed Dials from this device.

I thought Vivaldi would handle it similarly, but unfortunately not. I have now set up synchronization on my desktop PC and my notebook. The saved Speed Dials from the two devices are all thrown together under Speed Dials. If a folder on the desktop and notebook have the same name, the Speed Dials are packed together. Otherwise, the Speed Dials from the notebook will be at the bottom of the Speed Dials list on the desktop. I don't really like how this is handled on Vivaldi.

Is there any way to get a separation of speed dials and bookmarks by device under Vivaldi like under Opera?