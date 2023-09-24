We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
vivaldi mail configuration issue
I have 4 email addresses configured in vivaldi mail, and I have collepsed them all to save screen spave. When I put the focus on a mailbox it also list mails that are in the trash/deleted items. I have to focus on the inbox to not see those. Is there an option to hide emails that are in trash can?
Above the mail list you have filtering options to show/hide emails that fit criteria like spam, trash, mailing lists, etc
@WildEnte That option hides the counter behind the trash folder. Not the number shown on the mailbox itself. And it no the number that's the problem, it's the mails in trash folder that you seen in the window to the right.
I don't think I understand what you mean. The filter toggle I am talking about are exactly hiding the emails in trash seen in the window to the right. If you are seeing something different, please provide a screenshot.
If the focus is on account: no views
If the focus is on inbox (of any account)
Vivaldi 6.2.3105.38
@Hadden89 said in vivaldi mail configuration issue:
Show appears on mails everywhere excluded the main specific account folder (in yellow).
Strange, for me it certainly does show there too.
That pulldown filter menu is not shown when the mailbox is collapsed and the focus is on the top level. When you select the inbox filter the filter menu is there and the deleted emails are not shown.
@uberprutser Sorry - I agree with @WildEnte ... I see the filter options in the mail tab for any view selected in the mail panel; even on "all accounts" when it's completely closed.
To be clear I prever not to see the email that are in the recycle bin.
yojimbo274064400
The area highlighted below is missing from your screenshot:
Can you confirm which version of Vivaldi's browser you are running?
uberprutser
I'm using version 6.2.3105.51 on Windows 10 22H2.
That "pulldown" menu that you are missing, shows up when fold out the mailbox, and put the focus on the inbox.
Ah I'm using the snapshot, this might be a change that will come in the next stable release
@WildEnte That would be a nice upgrade for me
yojimbo274064400
Alas the screenshot posted earlier was from the stable version (6.2.3105.51) so the View Filters option is already present,.
As said before. With the mailbox folder collapsed the filter are not available on installation. When I go to the inbox, the option for setting a filter is there.
Edit: I commented that I don't see the problem before I noticed the discussion on snapshot versus stable. I need to check how it looks in stable - can you really not filter the "whole mailbox" views there?
