We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Please implement the ability to automatically close tabs after a certain period of day in the Windows version.
-
9bglHdESLspCHsnz2
Vivaldi for Android has the ability to automatically close tabs after a certain period of day; the Windows version does not, so please implement this feature.
-
edwardp Ambassador
I cannot comment as to the Windows or MacOS versions of Vivaldi. The Linux version also does not have this feature.
The feature may be specific (or unique) to Android.
-
I would be furious if a tab closes without my consent, but probably the request comes from someone that hoards hundreds of tabs and never closes them
I suggest to change habits because in the moment a tab gets closed without your consent and you'll need it, you'll regret having this option.
-
edwardp Ambassador
@iAN-CooG At least with the Linux version, any tabs left open during the previous Vivaldi session, will automatically open again upon starting a new session. This is the default behavior.
-
@edwardp said in Please implement the ability to automatically close tabs after a certain period of day in the Windows version.:
@iAN-CooG At least with the Linux version, any tabs left open during the previous Vivaldi session, will automatically open again upon starting a new session. This is the default behavior.
Apart that's just a setting in every version, "Startup with/Last Session" and I also use it, that doesn't have anything to do with the request on closing automatically tabs after some time. I don't see what your post wants to communicate.
-
mib2berlin
@iAN-CooG
Hi, it is a new feature on Android:
I have a tab with sync-internals always open, so I change the default to Never.
We have user with 500 tabs on Android, I guess they forgot what is in 300 tabs anyway, so they can be closed.
Cheers, mib