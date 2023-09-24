We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Trying Vivaldi Social
-
uberprutser
I see lots of posts I can not read coming by.
Is there a way I will only see the languages I can actually read ?
-
@uberprutser You can filter the language of the posts you see by going to https://social.vivaldi.net/settings/preferences/other and selecting only the languages you wish to see.
-
@uberprutser, anyway you can stay in contact with other lenguages, or at least read what they say, using this
https://crow-translate.github.io
-
uberprutser
I see, that's easier than I tought. I kinda expected I needed to setup a filter
Translating all languages is probably not a good idea for me. There's just too much.
-
@uberprutser said in Trying Vivaldi Social:
There's just too much.
Don't use the Local or Federated feeds, on a large instance like Vivaldi Social it's too much. Use Explore. Or just follow people you think are interesting and use the Home feed.
Also this was discussed in detail just a day ago in the same forum category:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/90851/manually-set-location-preference