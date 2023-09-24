We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Ease of use recommendations
-
I would like to add the option to adjust the sidebar of the workspace to automatically expand when the mouse is hovering over it, and automatically close it when it is moved away. Instead of the current need to manually adjust the width of the workspace.
Meanwhile, I hope the Android side can support Google Extensions soon.
Thanks for your development work!
(The text is machine translated, please forgive me if it is not easy to read)
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Roif Vote for Hover over the Workspace and Scroll to Switch Workspaces.
Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
-
mib2berlin
@Roif
Hi, support for extensions on Android is the most voted feature request in the forum but it is tagged as "Will not do".
It is more "Cant do", the Chromium core developer have to implement this, the Vivaldi team cant do this without forking Chromium.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/31078/support-extensions
Cheers, mib
-
@Pesala Sorry, I misidentified the area, I meant to say side tab bar.Auto-expand on mouse hover like edge.